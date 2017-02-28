The debate over revival of Military Courts must end

We need a highly balanced approach in respect to military courts to consolidate the gains made by the operation Zarb-e-Azb. Recently, Pakistan People’s Party has called for an All Party Conference on March 4, 2017 to discuss the overall implementation of national action plan. The political parties have debated this issue to death and must come on board to extend the time for another two years. The government must extend the military courts period if the conventional courts aren’t reformed. It is high time; the political parties should resolve the issues over military courts in order to reach a mutual consent to fight a unified war on terrorism.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore