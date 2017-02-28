The 13th ECO summit

ECO minus Afghanistan is incomplete

The CPEC has infused a new life in the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), a project which most member countries had given up as dead as a dodo which explains why ECO’s last summit was held way back in 2012, with lesser highest level representation. Eight heads of state or government out of ten member countries have confirmed their participation in today’s Islamabad summit. Uzbekistan would be represented by its deputy prime minister. Afghanistan however has directed its ambassador in Pakistan to attend the moot. This could add to the already considerable stock of mutual doubts and suspicions between the two neighbours.

There are no doubt differences between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Both will suffer however if they fail to resolve these through talks at the earliest. Afghanistan would deprive itself of the benefits of the CPEC by remaining aloof. Pakistan needs to realise that its neighbour offers it the shortest route for trade with Central Asia and onward. What is more the only economic and sustainable way to get gas and power supplies from Central Asia are through Afghanistan. The safety of the CPEC and other trade routes depends on peace and security in the region which requires good relations between Islamabad and Kabul.

Afghanistan is a smaller country compared to Pakistan but rightly expects to be treated as an equal sovereign state. Pakistan being a bigger country can afford to go an extra mile in pursuit of peace and amity. Afghanistan has a history of defiance of hegemony and diktat and needs to be handled with sensitivity and care. What is required is to avoid recourse to non-conciliatory measures that can be interpreted as arm twisting. There is a need to reopen the borders between the two countries at the earliest as this is likely to be seen as an economic blockade of a landlocked country and is counterproductive as it is injurious for Pakistani traders as well. The ECO which can play an important role in the uplift of the region would be incomplete without Afghanistan