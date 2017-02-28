Royal chef reveals everything the Queen eats and drinks for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Queen Elizabeth is the UK’s longest reigning monarch. While much has changed during her tenure, her diet has remained almost consistent.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady, 52, says the menu at Buckingham Palace “hasn’t changed much at all” in the 63 years since she took the throne.

He says that the Queen is not a foodie. “When she dines on her own,” he added, “she’s very disciplined. No starch is the rule.”

Head chef of the royal household told The Telegraph that twice a week a menu suggestion is provided to the Queen which she can approve by ticking off or crossing out.

Her day starts off with tea (Earl Grey with no milk and sugar) and biscuits.

Breakast usually includes cereal and fruit — her favourite being Special K. Cereals with the royal warrant include Kellogg’s, Quaker Oats and Weetabix. Occasionally, instead of cereal the Queen opts for toast and marmalade. Partial to brown eggs, she also enjoys scrambled eggs with salmon and truffle.

Before lunch, she has a gin and Dubonnet (a sweet wine-based aperatif) with a slice of lemon and ice.

With her ‘no starch’ rule when she’s eating alone, lunch usually consists of fish with vegetables or grilled chicked with salad.

In pure British fashion, afternoon tea is a must, which is served with sandwiches, biscuits, scones and cakes

For dinner, the Queen prefers a relaxed meal of lamb, roast beef, mutton or salmon.

A fan of farm produce, dessert includes strawberries, from farms in Balmoral, or sweet, white peaches from the greenhouses at Windsor Castle.

Royal chefs say the Queen is a big fan of chocolate — Cadbury and Nestle can be found in the royal household, along with luxury chocolate brands like Charbonnel et Walker, Bendicks, and Prestat.

Before heading off to bed, the Queen has her nightly glass of champagne. Fine wines can be found in the castle, but the Queen is said to prefer champagne.

