Rani Mukherji to make a comeback on big screen

Rani Mukherji, who last appeared in Mardaani – a film on child trafficking, directed by Pradeep Sarkar – has now confirmed to star in Hichki (hiccup), which will mark her return to Bollywood after she took time off last year to look after her daughter Adira with husband Aditya Chopra.

According to Indian media reports, Hichki revolves around the theme of woman empowerment, wherein a woman strives to make her weakness a positive factor in her life, thereby earning the movie its name.

Hichki is set to be directed by Siddharth Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films.

Mukherji said, “I was looking for a script that would challenge and excite me, and Hichki came my way. [It] is built on this positive premise and I decided to take it up,” The Times of India reported. She added, “It could be a disability or any condition but if we just look at it as simply a hiccup, we can emerge as a winner.”

The iconic actress debuted with the 1997 flick Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and has starred in various popular films, such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Veer Zaara, and Bunty Aur Babli.