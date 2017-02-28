Rangers recover weapons from MQM London office 

KARACHI: Rangers have foiled a terror bid in Karachi and recovered weapons hidden inside the office of MQM London in the area of Liaqat Abad.

Sources said that on a tipoff, Rangers raided a unit office 164 of MQM London in Liaquat Abad no 4 and recovered three triple two rifles, three SMGs, one G3, eight pistols and 1800 rounds of SMGs.

Rangers have claimed that this huge cache of arms was to be used for terrorism and target killing in Karachi city.

The arms belonged to suspects who were affiliated with MQM London.