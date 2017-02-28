Rabbani advocates promotion of parliamentary cooperation with Cuba

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani Tuesday called for promotion of parliamentary cooperation, exchange of delegations and information between the Senate of Pakistan and Cuban National Assembly.

Rabbani also urged the need for enhancing economic, social and political relations between the two countries, a message received here Tuesday said.

The Senate chairman invited the president of Cuban National Assembly to visit Pakistan as a guest of Senate of Pakistan. He expressed these views during a meeting with President of National Assembly of the People’s Power of Cuba, Deputy Esteban Lazo Hernandez in Havana.

Rabbani thanked the Cuban government for offering 1200 scholarships to Pakistani doctors and acknowledged Cuban medical help to Pakistan during disasters.

“Cuba and Pakistan are true friends, who stood by each other in every difficult time, Cuban medical squad always played a leading role in voluntary services,” Rabbani said.

The Senate chairman also emphasised the need for chalking out a global peace plan.

Senate Chairman Rabbani is on official visit to Cuba heading a parliamentary delegation comprising of parliamentarians, including senators Mushahid Hussain Syed, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Shahi Syed, Lt Gen r Salahuddin Tirimzi, Gianchand, Mohsin Aziz, Nisar Muhammad Khan and Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez Malik.

The Senate chairman said it was great pleasure to be in Cuba especially in the beautiful city of Havana.

He said he was looking forward for this visit which could not take place last year. He was eager and hopeful to meet Commander-in-Chief Dr Fidel Castro Ruz.

He also eulogised the services of great revolutionary leader late Fidel Castro for upholding the national interests and welfare of the people.

He said three leading lessons of Fidel Castro principles including resilience against super powers, safeguard national interest and welfare of masses would be the model of change for world.

Rabbani said Pakistani nation felt pain of Cuban people who not only lost a great leader but also a father, friend and comrade who changed their lives.

He said the Cuban leader was a ray of hope for poor who gave a direction to suppressed, down trodden and exploited people to live their life with dignity and fight for their rights rather than giving up before their unjust supremacy.

He said great revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, who was the last one among the leaders who changed the world with the principles and ideology.