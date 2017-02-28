Public money to be spent on public welfare: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting to review the progress of ongoing public welfare projects in the province.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that education, health, clean drinking water and the provision of other basic facilities to people were the provincial government’s top priorities and various projects had been completed for this purpose.

Shehbaz Sharif said that resources have been shifted to Punjab’s under-privileged areas of Punjab and projects worth billions of rupees have been initiated in Southern Punjab. The Multan Metro Bus has provided the people of Southern Punjab with the latest, economic, and fast transport facilities and the Rural Roads Program has built thousands of kilometres of roads there for easy access and transportation, he said.

Provincial Ministers Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, the planning and development chairman, finance secretary, Lahore commissioner and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.