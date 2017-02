PSL’17: First playoff between Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators today

SHARJAH: The first playoff for Pakistan Super League will be played on Tuesday (today) between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 local time (16:00 GMT).

The second playoff is scheduled between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

DJG Sammy*, TM Dilshan, ADS Fletcher, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan (1), CJ Jordan, Junaid Khan, Kamran Akmal, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hafeez, EJG Morgan, SR Patel, MN Samuels, Shahid Afridi, Shakib Al Hasan, Sohaib Maqsood, Tamim Iqbal, Wahab Riaz

Quetta Gladiators Squad

Sarfraz Ahmed*, Ahmed Shehzad, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Bismillah Khan, Hasan Khan, NL McCullum, Mahmudullah, TS Mills, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz (3), Noor Wali, NLTC Perera, KP Pietersen, RR Rossouw, Saad Nasim, Umar Amin, Umar Gul, LJ Wright, Zulfiqar Babar

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has approved holding the final in Lahore on March 5th.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of Provincial Cabinet Committee in Lahore on Monday.