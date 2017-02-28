PM Nawaz approved bulletproof vehicles for ex-CJPS, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif approved the provision of bulletproof sports utility vehicles (SUVs) to all retired chief justices of the Supreme Court, at public expense, effective from the retirement of Justice Ifti­khar Mohammad Chaudhry.

Sept 5, 2016, the government seemed to change its mind, and the prime minister decided to provide officially maintained 2,400cc bulletproof SUVs to all outgoing chief justices since Sept 5, 2016, after trying to recover a bulletproof vehicle from Justice Chaudhry.

This was disclosed in a summary submitted to the Islamabad High Court by the Cabinet Divi­sion during the hearing of an appeal filed by the government in a bid to retrieve the bulletproof car from Justice Chaudhry.

According to the summary, signed by Secretary to Prime Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad, “the office of the chief justice of Pakistan is a unique office which requires the recognition in all forms”.

“[The] nature of duties performed by the chief justice with particular reference to the threat perspective emanating out of the prosecution and trials of criminals and terrorists would require the continuation of some basic essential facilities for him even after retirement,” it read.

It said the prime minister was pleased to order that “a 2,400cc car shall be provided to every outgoing chief justice with effect from the former chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry… the facility will be available during the lifetime of the chief justice and the expenditure on maintenance and [fuel] shall be catered for by the Supreme Court of Pakistan”.

The summary said that “similar dispensation will be admissible to the two chief justices who have retired after [Justice Chaudhry] i.e. retired Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani and retired Justice Nasirul Mulk”.