Panama in the Supreme Courts: that’s a wrap!

The scandal surfaced in early 2016 and it took a year to come to a point where one can at least hope for closure of this issue. This larger bench of the Supreme Court provided all concerned parties including the PM and his family, a fair chance to present their arguments and evidence by the appointed lawyers. Following this, the decision was reserved till Thursday. Most important to take away from this is that when the verdict of the Panama case is out, the proposition and the opposition parties must respect the decision. The government and the opposition should work together against corruption and nepotism, etc., rather than wasting time over petty issues.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH

Islamabad