Pakistan to play two hockey tests in New Zealand’s Wairarapa

Pakistan are in New Zealand for a five-test series with three games taking place in Wellington—March 17, 18 and 20—and the last two in Wairarapa on March 22 and 23.

According to a New Zealand-based newspaper, Wairarapa Hockey executive officer Kelly Govan said he was delighted the two teams would be playing two tests in Wairarapa.

Govan said it would be a huge challenge in a short timeframe, but Waihockey was confident the team involved would pull things together to ensure the event ran smoothly.

“We hope to recreate the same brilliant atmosphere here at Clareville as we did when the Black Sticks women played the USA back in 2014. It is exciting news for the community,” he said. “This will be the first time the men have played in the region and all local sports fans should relish the opportunity to watch under lights what are sure to be skilful, high-speed games between two world-class teams.”