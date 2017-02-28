Pakistan ranked as the 2nd worst country for gender equality

Pakistan has been ranked the second-worst country in the world for gender inequality for a second year in a row. Pakistan has expressed its concerns over gender inequality and assured that it would take pertinent steps to ensure gender equality at a summit held by General Assembly of United Nations 1979. However, even in the 21st century, male chauvinism is still prevalent in Pakistan’s society and women are controlled by men. Also, indiscrimination has been observed while recruiting women for jobs. For example, 98 percent of the top positions held at Banks, industrial units and other institutions are by males. Therefore, the government must take concrete measures to empower gender equality in all professional fields.

NOOR BAKHSH

Turbat