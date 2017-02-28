Operation should be carried out all across Punjab

Finally, the Rangers have been deployed in Punjab to execute an operation against terrorists. This decision was long awaited and according to the reports, powers have been extended to rangers for a period of 60 days in 21 districts of the province including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Attock.

Punjab has 36 districts but surprisingly Rangers have been deployed only in 21 districts. There is a chance that during search and combing operation in 21 districts the terrorists and their facilitators will easily escape and flee to the other 15 districts which are not supervised under the operation. The operation should be carried out all across the province to ensure desired objectives are duly achieved.

IBRAR HUSSAIN

Lahore