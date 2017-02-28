Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad: a timely strategy!

Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad is definitely a timely strategy by Pakistan’s Army. After the successful completion of Operation Zarb e Azb – which was against the visible mass of terrorists – it was the need of the hour to launch an operation against the terrorists. One of the positive approaches adopted for the operation is the inclusion of all security forces. Air Force, Navy, Pakistan Army along with other law enforcement agencies will execute the operation Radd ul Fasaad. As a nation, we should support and cooperate with the concerned agencies to ensure the smooth execution of the operation. It is hoped and prayed for that this wholesome operation will ensure lasing and heavenly peace in our beloved motherland.

MARIA RASHID

Lahore