NAB takes former police constable, son into custody

HYDERABAD: The National Accountability Bureau arrested a former police constable and his son, who is also a police constable, from Hyderabad and recovered cash and property worth billions from their possession.

NAB conducted the raids within the jurisdiction of Latifabad police station and arrested Mohammad Yousuf and his son, Arif Yousuf on February 25 and 26 respectively, said NAB in a statement on Monday.

NAB said in the statement that property documents worth almost Rs4 billion were seized along with 20 million Iranian Riyals, 745 Saudi Riyals, 3,405 UAE Dirhams, prize bonds worth Rs1.2 million, 16 ounces of gold and imitation jewellery worth almost Rs20 million.

The accountability bureau officials also recovered records of 20 bank accounts, with the deposit slips showing transactions running into billions. The majority of accounts were in a private bank, with Rs20 million to Rs70 million cash deposited over the years in each account.

The accused also disclosed of multiple properties, which includes a marriage hall worth Rs30 million, sale deed of a plot in worth Rs28 million, documents of 10 plots in Bahria Town Hyderabad, five apartments in Bahria Town and six houses in Latifabad and Bahria Town Karachi. Also recovered were 120 payment receipts for Bahria Town plots.

NAB officials also recovered 10 vehicles worth almost Rs14.3 million.

Initial investigation has revealed that Mohammad Yousuf was a head constable and was terminated from service on corruption charges, while his son Arif Yousuf is a police constable still serving in the Sindh Police.

The interrogation also revealed that both the accused have been working in collaboration with several government officials and also act as front-men for parking of cash, buying and selling of properties in their names and in the names of others.

The accused will be produced before the accountability court at Hyderabad for the issuance of physical remand.