Marriyum calls Imran Khan ‘Bal Thackaray’ as PTI chief stands by PSL stance

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb strongly rebuked PTI chairman Imran Khan for his statements regarding the government decision to host the PSL final in Lahore, calling him the ‘Bal Thackaray of Pakistan.’

The Punjab government had earlier announced that the final of the cricket league would be held at Lahore’s Gadaffi stadium on Sunday March 5. Imran Khan had responded to the decision calling it ‘madness’ and tweeting “God forbid, if there is any incident, cricket from Pakistan will vanish for at least the next decade.”

Imran Khan had further elaborated saying holding a single match under heavy security measures would exaggerate Pakistan’s security problem and even the tiniest of incidents would mean chances of cricket being revived in Pakistan going down the drain for at least the next decade.

No one wants int cricket to return to Pak more than me. But staging the PSL final in Lahore carries huge risks with no benefit at all. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 28, 2017

And God forbid if any mishap happens we can say goodbye to int cricket in Pak for the next decade https://t.co/5WkOJi0aWa — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 28, 2017

Political discourse between the two politicians got ugly after the minister of information made a scathing criticism of the PTI chairman saying he should be offering the Punjab government resources and help from KP instead of criticizing the government for the sake of criticism.

Meanwhile the PTI is standing behind their leader as they tabled a resolution in the Punjab assembly against the PSL final being hosted in Lahore.

The resolution was presented by PTI MPA Shaneela Rawat and read “PSL final should not be conducted in Lahore. ”