Imad Wasim opens up about being next heartthrob of Pakistan cricket

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim appeared on ESPNCricinfo’s Polite Enquiries and responded to a question of being called the next heartthrob representing the country.

The Wales-born has gained tremendous popularity in the past year playing for Pakistan and has represented the national side in 18 ODIs and 15 T20Is. But he maintained that the heartthrob tag isn’t something that should be taken seriously.

Speaking in the short programme, Imad said, “The thing is there are a lot of players like me.”

Separately, the all-rounder said he has been working hard in the nets to improve since his recent dip in batting form. He added that he intends to work his way through Pakistan’s Test squad as well.

“I won’t call myself a batting all-rounder due to the dip in my form with the bat; however, I am working on it,” said Imad. “I don’t know what the selectors and the coaches have in their minds about me, but I am working very hard on my skills for an opportunity [in Test cricket].”

On the controversial question of being made Pakistan’s captain in the future, Imad said he has no such plans at the moment and has tremendous respect for current limited-overs skipper Sarfraz Ahmed. “Sarfraz is a great friend of mine and we have played together for 12 years now,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for him and I wish him all the best.”