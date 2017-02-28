IGP issues orders for PSL security

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera has said that police officials should ensure that search, sweep, and combing operations are being conducted daily in sensitive areas of their respective jurisdictions so that terrorists and their facilitators could be surrounded.

He further said that all concerned departments should be consulted to finalise the security plan for the final match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Search and combing operations in all districts across Punjab and especially in Lahore should be given utmost attention, he said. “All available resources must be utilised to provide fool-proof security to educational institutes, markets, parks, hospitals, courts, and all other important institutions,” he added.

He also said that search and combing operations should be conducted around Qaddafi stadium and in Lahore’s suburbs without creating problems for citizens.

The IGP stated this while chairing a video-link conference held at the Central Police Office here on Tuesday.

The police chief said that security of mosques, imam bargahs and the places of worship of minorities should be focused on in particular throughout the province. The IGP said all in charge officers should stay in close contact with the management of educational institutes and places of worship to ensure their security. Both parties should have the contact numbers of each other to ensure instant communication in case of any emergency.

He further directed officers to set up CCTV cameras and construct boundary walls and vantage points in educational institutes, places of worship and other important institutions. “Security guards deployed in the vantage point should be armed and experienced to deal with any threat,” he said.

The IGP further said that circle officers and station house officers (SHOs) should check security arrangements and personnel deployed for security of educational institutes, worship places and important installations on a daily basis. They should also give daily briefings to the deployed police officials regarding the sensitivity and importance of their duty.

“Every one of us should fulfill their duty to maintain a peaceful environment in the city during the PSL final,” he said, adding that the department had to prove that it was capable of dealing with any challenge, fulfilling its duties with the spirit of patriotism and dedication.

IGP Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera also directed the police officials to ensure computerised entries of FIRs and roznamacha in police stations from the 1st of March. “Superintendents should not only monitor the process by visiting police stations but also brief their superiors about the effectiveness of this system,” he said.

DIG IT Shahid Hanif, DIG Security Humayun Bashir Tarar, AIG Finance Ghazi Salahuddin and AIG Monitoring Abdul Ghafar Qaisrani were also present in the meeting.