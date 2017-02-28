Foreign commentators will not go for PSL final, claims British media

British media has claimed that foreign commentators will not go to Lahore for Pakistan Super League (PSL) final and that TV broadcaster can also be changed for the grand finale.

According to details, four overseas commentators are working for PSL at the moment including Ian Bishop, Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins and Mel Jones.

The British broadcaster has reported that Ian Bishop is scheduled to go to Caribbean islands for commentating in West Indies series against England, whereas, other three commentators will also not cover the final in Lahore.

The TV broadcaster of PSL may also be changed for the final. The current broadcaster has already informed the commentators that their contract with PSL is only until playoffs, and rights might be given to another broadcaster for PSL final.