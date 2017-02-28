FIA ordered to approach Interpol for Bugti’s arrest

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been directed to issue red notices against Brahamdagh Bugti, the head of the banned Balochistan Republican Party (BRP), according to a notification issued the Interior Ministry on Tuesday.

The FIA has also been ordered to issue red notices against another accused Sher Mohammad alias Shera for his alleged involvement in terrorism.

In its notification, the ministry stated that both the accused were involved in “various terrorist attacks in Balochistan province”.

The ministry also directed the FIA to approach Interpol for issuing red notices and arrest of both the accused.