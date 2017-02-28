ECO summit: Holiday declared in Rawalpindi, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The district administrations have declared a local holiday in Islamabad and Rawalpindi for the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) summit on March 1, while a half holiday has been declared for February 28.

Meanwhile, the authorities have released a comprehensive security and traffic management plan for the summit, while Islamabad Police received hundreds of reinforcements from the Punjab.

The schools and offices will shut at 1 pm on Tuesday afternoon (Today) and will remain closed on Wednesday, March 1 as a full holiday has been declared. The steps were taken as part of security measures for the ECO summit which had been approved by the Ministry of Interior earlier in the day.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan approved the security plan for the summit.

During a high-level meeting of the Islamabad administration and police chaired by Nisar, it was decided that complete security would be provided to all foreign delegations and heads of state who would be participating in the summit on March 1.

A traffic plan for the twin cities during the summit, was also approved. From February 28 till night of March 1, Kashmir highway will remain closed from Zero Point to Serena square for ordinary traffic.

These steps will be taken to ensure security, uninterrupted flow of traffic and for saving citizens from any hardship.

Traffic from Murree and Kashmir would be diverted to Zero Point on Kashmir Highway via Convention Centre, Faizabad. Similarly, traffic from Golra would be diverted to Faizabad from Zero Point.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police received reinforcements from the Punjab police and other security agencies to perform security duties in the capital.

A police official said that 5,000 personnel from the Punjab Constabulary and 4,500 officials of Capital Police would be deployed to provide security for the summit.

Additionally, Rangers would assist police in maintaining peace and order in the capital during the high profile event.