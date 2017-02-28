Cybercrime circle receives over 500 harassment complaints in two months

LAHORE: Cybercrime circle of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has received up to 500 complaints mainly relating to harassment over social media, in the last couple of months.

According to these reports, there has been an alarming increase in harassment incidents involving females, over the social media lately.

FIA sources have said that action is being taken against the alleged culprits and as many as 17 cases have already been lodged.

The authorities said that a detailed investigation has also been launched regarding the matter.