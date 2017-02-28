Citizens welcome ‘Save Sindh’ long march

THATTA: The long march participants, belonging to the Awami Tehreek (AT), led by politician Rasul Bux Palejo, reached Thatta on Tuesday.

The participants hope to raise awareness about lawlessness, unemployment, terrorism, and water crises under the slogan of ‘Save Sindh’.

The march started from Islamkot and would conclude at Karachi.

The participants- including children, women and men- carried placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. The marchers were received with open arms by a huge number of local citizens.

While addressing the participants, speakers including advocate Ghulam Nabi Khoso, Abdul Qadir Ranto, advocate Wasand Thari, Shamshad Legahri and others were of the view that Sindh should be protected from the robbers and law and order situation should be improved.

The marchers staged a protest against the “anti-Sindh project” and chanted slogans against the government.