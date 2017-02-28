Chinese horticulture company Florascape to help beautify Punjab

Senior officials of renowned Chinese horticulture company Beijing Florascape attended a meeting here on Tuesday with the Punjab government and agreed to extend their cooperation to the provincials government for the promotion of horticulture.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that a delegation of experts from 9 divisions will be sent to China to concoct a proposal. He said that landfill sites at Lahore would be designed according to Beijing’s landfill site and that the assistance of the Chinese company would be highly welcome. The company will transfer not only technology but also train the Punjab government’s staff.

The chief minister said that the fact that 11,000 Chinese were working on different projects of the Punjab Government was a testament to the relations between the two countries.

The Chinese officials said that they were looking forward to working with Punjab Government for the promotion of horticulture and would provide all necessary technical support.

The additional chief secretary, housing secretary, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Vice Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed, Pakistan’s Commercial Counselor in Beijing Dr Irfa Iqbal, the PHA DG, Lahore commissioner and deputy commissioner, Lahore Walled City DG and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion. PHA officials and commissioners/deputy commissioners from other cities attended the meeting through a video link. Landscaping Project Deputy Director Manager Xiaofelin, Landscaping Department Engineer Zheming Wang and Production Department Engineer Kevin Chen also participated in the meeting.