Challenges faced by employees in Pakistan

Workplaces play a pivotal role in improving their employees’ quality of life. Generally, an employee spends most of the time at the workplace, and poor working conditions adversely influence an employee’s productivity.

Employees, at present, tend to face numerous challenges at their workplaces in Pakistan – the first and foremost being occupational health and safety issues at the workplaces. The work performed in the industrial sector of Pakistan is characterised with very low levels of safety and precautionary measures, and lack of formal training culture on creating detailed awareness about the safety measures required to be adopted in execution of work operations. Consequently, the employees are vulnerable to occupational accidents, which might lead to terminal illness or death.

It is usually noticed that the workers working on the plants and heavy machines are deprived from precautionary measures due to production run pressures and poor time management. The usage of obsolete and local tools for handling the technical faults, and lack of safe working environment in hazardous industries often results in work accidents. WAPDA, for instance, records the deaths of 90 workers on average every year in Pakistan due to electric shocks. Likewise, the workers employed in coal mines, tanning, chemical, textiles, paper and sugar industries are subjected to chronic diseases such as lung cancer, skin and eye allergies, hearing and sight impairment.

In addition, lack of skills development centers in specialized areas and no provision of formal technical education at elementary level regarding ways of handling hazardous equipment leads to occupational accidents. Low literacy rate also results in misinterpretation of written safety policies and standards, which are also deemed to be a burden on the normal operational workflow. Lack of qualified personnel for evaluation of occupational safety standards is another hurdle, which limits the growth of safety culture at the workplaces, and remains a challenge for the employees.

Many challenges are faced by the females employed at workplaces in Pakistan. Though the women are contributing significantly at the workplaces, but still they have to face numerous challenges to make a productive contribution. They are subjected to gender based discrimination whereby working men are deemed to be more effective and intelligent than the working women, and they are entitled to unfair advantages. Such gender-based discrimination thwarts females’ motivation and commitment to the job. Besides, harassment of females especially at hands of males in a male-dominated workplace remains another challenge, and they tend to work with fear – which hinders their productivity. Research studies have proven that nearly 75% of the females are subjected to harassment at their workplaces. This together with domestic restrictions elicits reluctance in women when considering opting for working in growth-led male-dominated environment. Rather, they choose to work in female-dominated workplaces such as educational institutions, which provide limited growth opportunities.

The females, in addition are usually offered a lower-pay scale on the pretext that they will quit the job after their marriage or on embracing parenthood. This problem complemented with safe commuting issues to work pose a big challenge for the females at the workplaces.

Employees with disabilities are confronted with various challenges at professional level. They are usually denied employment or are employed in poorly-paid menial jobs. It is indeed unfortunate to see that though organisations advocate equal employment opportunity principle but still they fail to create a barrier free environment for the disabled personnel to work effectively. The disabled employees with physical disability continue facing challenges due to their mobility issues. Likewise, the employees with hearing impairment face communication barriers; both oral and written at the workplaces. Such barriers are majorly attributed to negligence of Human Resource Department in creating awareness about the needs of the disabled persons at the workplaces.

Considering the afore-mentioned challenges faced by the employees at the workplace, it is necessary for the organisations to create a healthy environment by educating and training their employees regarding disaster management and recovery to overcome the work hazards effectively. The government should adopt proactive strategies to implement safety measures at the workplace, and it should appoint representatives to keep a regular check regarding their implementation. In addition, the government should create a conducive and supportive environment for the females. It should formulate stringent policies to counter female harassment at the workplaces, and to provide equal work opportunities for the females as that of their male counterparts. Adequate attention and concern by Human Resource Management to formulate policies and procedures for disabled personnel regarding different perspectives such as compensation, fair and equal treatment, job security, working conditions, and career development can ensure improved work participation by the disabled.