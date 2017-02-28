Census to be carried out professionally: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review preparations for the upcoming housing and population census.

Chief Statistician of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) gave the minister an update on the state of preparedness, saying that field work has been undertaken at a brisk pace and that census material is transported to different areas of the country.

He added that that all arrangements including deployment of security personnel would be completed in accordance with the time lines. The training of enumerators has nearly been completed and they would subsequently be posted to different census blocks across the country. He also apprised the minister about the publicity campaign launched by PBS to create awareness among the masses about census.

Dar said that the census activities must be carried out professionally with complete coordination among departments concerned. He emphasized that time lines must be observed for all the activities.

The minister added that the census would help acquire the much-needed data that in turn would facilitate equitable allocation of resources for different areas of the country. This is a very serious exercise and full dedication on part of government and involvement of the general public are keys to making this exercise a complete success, the minister remarked.

Senior officials of the Finance and Statistics Divisions attended the meeting.