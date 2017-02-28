Afridi expresses desire to play farewell match in Lahore

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Tuesday that everyone should take on the responsibility of holding a successful PSL final including fans, media and security organisations.

“Decision to hold PSL final in Lahore is huge and I am really looking forward to it,” the all-rounder said.

Afridi, who recently announced his retirement, also expressed his desire to play his last match at the headquarters of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

While commenting on the criticism done by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan, Afridi said he “is not at same stage [as] Imran Khan” and in his opinion since the decision has been taken now “we all must contribute to the success of the PSL final”.

Earlier, Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan had fiercely criticised the decision to hold the PSL final in Lahore.