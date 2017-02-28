Afghan traders demand Pakistan to allow delivery of stranded goods

Afghanistan Transporters Association President Mohammad Noor Ahmadzai has called upon authorities in Pakistan to order re-opening of all crossing points with Afghanistan, enabling the drivers and transporters to deliver the stranded goods.

“Hundreds of trucks of stranded goods are loaded with fresh fruits, vegetable, poultry and other edible items, which are about to go to waste,” he remarked.

He was addressing a press conference in Peshawar on Monday.

Flanked by a large number of Afghan traders, transporters and drivers including Peshawar-based Afghan Trade Commissioner Meerwais Yousafzai, Ahmadzai said that wastage and destruction of loaded goods can inflict billion of rupees losses to transporters and owners.

In response to a question, Ahmadzai said the traders favour cordial and friendly relations between the two neighbouring countries as they would be beneficial for bilateral trade.

“Our joint bodies from both the countries are always requesting the rulers and leaders to restore the ties in true sense. He added that Pakistan and Afghanistan are neighbours and the leaders of both countries should take each other’s interests into account.

In response to a question, Noor Ahmadzai said that thousands of vehicles are loaded with edible, non-edible and commercial goods on both sides of Pak-Afghan border. Losses of these goods could cause losses to owners and transporters from both the countries. He added that Afghanistan is a landlocked country and according to international laws it is dependent on Pakistani routes.

He said that formalities needed to allow goods to be transported are being halted, adding that this is a violation of world trade treaties.

In response to a question, Noor Ahgmadzai and Meerwais Yousafzai said that common Afghans who are residing as refugees or visiting Pakistan through valid visa and other travelling do not have anything to do with terror.

“They are peace-loving people and always pray for the strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries. But unfortunately, in response to every violent act, Afghans residing in Pakistan are not only blamed but also subjected to arrests, detentions and torture”, he said.

They called upon Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa and Peshawar corps commander among other higher authorities to order re-opening of Pak-Afghan border at Torkham and all other crossing points with Afghanistan.

They demanded the authorities allow transportation of stranded trucks to its destinations in both the countries and also called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Nasar Khan Durrani to direct the policemen to stop cheating and terrorising the Afghan nationals.

Meanwhile, Pak-Afghan border at Torkham remained closed for the 11th consecutive day on Monday and hundreds of stranded tribesmen are living under the open sky in Landi Kotal bazaar. However, the political administration from Monday stopped proceeding of the Afghan nationals at Takhta Beg Check Post, situated in outskirts of Peshawar on Pak-Afghan Highway.