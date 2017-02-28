ACE raids Badin Islamia College

BADIN: A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) led by ACE Circle Incharge Asad Korai, on Tuesday, conducted a raid at Islamia College, Badin over the suspicion of embezzlement of the funds.

The team confiscated the records.

While talking to media persons, Asad Korai said that former principal of Islamia College Muhammad Qasim Bhatti had registered the complaint against the current principal.

He said that anyone involved in the case would be punished in accordance with the law, adding, corruption worth millions was committed by the university administration.