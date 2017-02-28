650g crystal powder recovered from Karachi airport

KARACHI: Customs’ preventive staff at Jinnah International Airport’s departure terminal arrested on Tuesday a passenger carrying 650 grammes of crystal powder.

A customs spokesperson said authorities arrested Javed Iqbal, who was set to leave for Saudi Arabia via flight SV-707 with crystal powder hidden in a briefcase. A case has been registered against Iqbal while further investigation is underway.

Last week, Customs officials claimed to have foiled a smuggling bid while recovering narcotics worth millions of rupees. The suspects allegedly involved in the smuggling were also arrested.

This was disclosed during a press conference by Customs’ district South enforcement chief collector, Muhammed Zahid Khokar, and preventive collector Dr Saifuddin Junejo at Customs House.