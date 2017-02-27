Young doctors give 48-hour ultimatum to Punjab govt

6 mins ago BY Online
The Young Doctors Association has given a 48-hour ultimatum to the Punjab Government for the fulfilment of their demands.

Young doctors of Services Hospital are still on strike and the outpatient department, pathology Department, and the operation theatre remained closed, while patients continue to face severe difficulties due to the strike.

Other hospitals in the provincial capital after negotiations on Sunday but a renewed strike was threatened if the provincial government did not accept the YDA’s demands.



