Tickets for PSL final on sale from tomorrow: Sethi

Tickets for the final of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) second edition will be on sale from tomorrow (Tuesday).

According to PSL chairman Najam Sethi, tickets of Rs 500, Rs 4000, Rs 8000 and Rs 12000 would be on sale from tomorrow.

Sethi, talking to media here, said the PSL management would talk to foreign players of the finalists about their willingness to play the final in Lahore. He also said that the event would be held in Lahore as per the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

“We have a clear message that we are a peaceful nation and will not be blackmailed by terrorists,” Sethi said, adding that eight foreign security experts – including two from ICC – would watch the final in Lahore.