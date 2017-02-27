Sindh IGP for effective crackdown against illegal immigrants

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja has called for an effective crackdown against the illegal immigrants in the province.

He was presiding over a meeting on Monday regarding the law and order situation in the province.

The IGP directed the crackdown in view of the recent incidents of terrorism.

He said, “There is a need to maintain high alert in wake of recent incidents of terrorism”.

The IGP has also instructed that there should be strict monitoring vis-a-vis the security situation and to prepare a policy for surveillance of hotels, guest houses and Sarais.

Khawaja called for foolproof security at all the important places and buildings besides patrolling and random snap checking in addition to deployment of police personnel.

He directed that crackdown against illegal immigrants be intensified and reports in this regard should be submitted on daily basis.

The IGP also called for public-friendly policing and setting up of police reporting centres.