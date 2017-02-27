Saaf Paani Programme to start from South Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting here on Monday to review various matters regarding the implementation of the Saaf Pani Programme.

A strategy has been established for the speedy implementation of the project which will be adopted in 37 tehsils of South Punjab in the first phase. Its scope will be expanded across the province in more phases while non-functional water schemes will also be restored. The Saaf Pani Company South CEO briefed the meeting about the implementation of the programme.

The chief minister directed the Saaf Pani Company to present viable recommendations for the restoration of non-functional rural water schemes.

Saaf Pani Company South Chairman Ch Arif Saeed, the chief secretary, planning and development chairman, housing secretary and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.