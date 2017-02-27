Prosecution department observes strike in Karachi

KARACHI: The prosecution department on Monday observed a complete strike in the City and Malir Courts against the authorities’ failure to pay the utility, three basic, and medical allowances for the past seven years.

Furthermore, the department’s staff has not been promoted in five years.

A petition filed in the Sindh High Court by the protesting lawyers and officers will be heard today.

Assistant District Public Prosecutor (ADPP) Iqbal Solangi and District Public Prosecutor (DPP) Rana Khalid will attend the hearing.

He said that a complete strike will continue until the government meets the demands of the employees.

The department has observed daily two-hour token strikes for the past eleven days as their demands remained unheard.