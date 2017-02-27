Pakistan suggests logistics infrastructure within ECO

Foreign Affairs Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry on Sunday highlighted the need to create a world-class logistics infrastructure within the Economic Coordination Organisation (ECO) region for speedy movement of goods and people at a reduced cost that would stimulate investment and growth.

Addressing the Senior Officials Meetings here, he said that Pakistan has always attached immense importance to the organisation and its objective as demonstrated by an active role in the ECO. “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a major initiative that would help achieve the core objectives of ECO,” he said, adding this is a mega project which would benefit the entire region.

Aizaz said that the CPEC was anticipated as a game-changer not only in Pakistan-China context but it would also complement the economies of the entire neighbourhood, especially the ECO region. The 13th ECO Summit has adopted the topical theme of connectivity for regional prosperity as its key focus. The economic integration and connectivity are the main pillars to galvanise economic growth, create job opportunities, expand trade, improve competitiveness and usher prosperity in the region.

The foreign secretary said that the importance of trade figures show that ECO countries cannot be over-emphasized. Pakistan attaches great importance to its trade relations with the ECO countries and desires to significantly raise the volume of its trade with the member states, he added. The ECO Vision 2025 was an important document which would steer the organisation and serve as a roadmap for the success in the coming years, he said.

Its emphasis on infrastructure development, facilitation of transit among member states and free trade would offer potential and practical remedies for the region’s socio-economic development. “We see the adoption of Vision 2025 as a step in the right direction,” he said. “Peace in Afghanistan is very dear to us,” he said, adding that Pakistan is a victim of the instability in Afghanistan and considers Afghanistan as its twin brother and fully supports the peace process in the country.

“We welcome the upcoming ECO special meeting on Afghanistan under the ambit of ECO in Kabul this year and let me assure our Afghan brothers that we would continue to contribute to ECO’s efforts to provide assistance to Afghanistan,” he said. Chairing the session, he welcomed the members to Pakistan and said, “We are happy to host the 13th ECO Summit and look forward to advancing our mutual goals in the coming days, leading up to the summit.”

“Our deep appreciation is due to ECO Secretary General Halil Ibrahim Akca and his team for their hard work and support in making these events successful,” Aizaz said. He acknowledged the valuable contribution made by the member states towards regional cooperation and economic integration. About the financial health of the ECO Secretariat, he said that the issue of outstanding arrears by some member states has become a serious impediment in the smooth functioning of the secretariat.

“We hope that the member states in arrears would take measures for the payment of their dues at the earliest,” he said. As regards Scale of Assessment, he said some of the member states including Pakistan have agreed to the proposal of the ECO Secretariat. “Pakistan is working out a plan in this regard,” he said, and expressed his gratitude to the permanent representatives for diligently working on the draft and clearing almost 75% of the Islamabad Declaration.

“The remaining paragraphs, I am confident, would be adopted in a spirit of cooperation, and mutual accommodation,” he said. He also said that he was sure this august house would examine closely the progress, achieved so far and work together to take the organisation forward. “I am confident that with our collective efforts, we can make ECO a vehicle for progress and prosperity in our region,” he said.