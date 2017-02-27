Nisar orders revival of safety commission

Minister for Interior Affairs Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan issued orders on Sunday for reviving the National Public Safety Commission, private TV channel reported.

He has given a green signal and directed interior and law secretaries, and director general of the National Police Bureau to finalise a working paper for the early reactivation of commission. The committee will comprise National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and three lawmakers each from the government and the opposition parties.

A channel reported that six civil society members would also be a part of the commission. The federal government took the decision to bring the FIA, police, and other law enforcement agencies into accountability through this commission. The National Public Safety Commission is a part of the Police Order 2002.

The commission has total 12 members, having six members each from the National Assembly and civil society. Since four years, not a single session of the committee has been held. The commission reviews the performance of the security agencies and in case of not being satisfied, it has the power to change the heads.