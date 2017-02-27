Ex-policeman arrested for embezzling millions of rupees in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The National Accountability Bureau on Monday arrested a former police constable and his son from Hyderabad and recovered millions of rupees in cash, jewellery and 10 cars from their possession.

NAB officials raided the house of the former head constable in Latifabad area, and recovered local and international currency worth millions of rupees.

They said the suspects had PKR 38 lakh, Irani Riyal totalling Rs 2 crore, and 745 Saudi Riyal.

The officials said that prize bonds worth Rs 1.2 million and 39 tola of gold were also recovered, adding that the suspects had 20 accounts in different banks.