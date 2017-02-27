Drunk passenger molests two air hostesses on flight from Mumbai

Two air hostesses of Jet Airways flight no 9S24460 en-route Mumbai-Nagpur flight on Saturday were allegedly molested by a 23-year-old drunk hardware trader, identified as Akash Gupta.

The air-hostesses gave a written complaint to the captain against the accused, who is a native of Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, The Times of India reported.

Captain Gopalsingh Mohansingh, 42, informed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) about the incident and handed Gupta over to them.

CISF arrested Gupta after contacting the Sonegaon Police and registered an offence of outraging of modesty under section 354 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Gupta was interrogated by the cops and then produced in court, which sent him to magisterial custody on Sunday.

According to police, Gupta had probably consumed liquor in Mumbai before grabbing the hand of the two air hostesses when they were serving him a meal. Gupta was stopped by other crew members shortly afterwards.

