Chinese engineer severely injured in alleged firing incident in Faisalabad

JARANWALA: A Chinese engineer was severely wounded in an alleged firing incident in the Jaranwala area of Faisalabad on Monday, as reported by the Police.

The shot was fired by the engineer’s own guard and hit him in the leg.

The guard has been taken into police custody while the wounded man has been shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

A similar incident also occurred last year when in Karachi a Chinese engineer, Yung Chang, received a single bullet in his abdomen as the pistol he was ‘playing’ with inside his vehicle had gone off.