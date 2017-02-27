Border closed to stop infiltration, Pakistan tells Afghan FO

—Ambassador says Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan

Afghanistan Foreign Office on Sunday summoned Pakistan’s ambassador to Kabul and complained that people are facing difficulties due to the closing of the border crossing.

The Afghan officials said that the security forces of Pakistan were shelling across the border. The Pakistani ambassador responded to the concerns, saying that the border was closed to stop the infiltration of terrorists.

He said that Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan and has initiated Radd-ul-Fasaad security operation. To ensure peace, closing the border was imperative, he said. The Pakistani posts were being attacked and the army was only retaliating, he said.

The border has been closed for the ninth executive day. On Feb 24, the Pakistan Army conducted targeted strikes across the Afghan border, killing two high-profile terrorists affiliated with Jamaat-ul-Ahrar. Earlier, Pakistan was hit by five terrorist attacks in a week. In wake of the attacks, the border was shut down and an operation was initiated to eliminate terrorism.