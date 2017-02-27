Bilawal Bhutto not optimistic about Panamagate verdict being against Sharifs

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that if history is taken into account, the judgement of the Panama Leaks case going against the Sharifs doesn’t sound very plausible.

Upon being asked to share his opinion about the verdict of the Panama Leaks case, which the Supreme Court reserved last week, Bilawal while addressing the media in Tando Muhammad Khan, said, “If we look at history, we are not very hopeful that the judgement will be against the Sharifs, but we’re watching.”

While heading a five-judge bench of the apex court hearing a slew of petitions against Sharif family, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa last week observed that 26,000 pages were submitted in the Panamagate case and the judges will read “each word” of it. He observed that it was not a case where in a short order could be passed.

“The court will decide the case only after considering the material submitted in the court and will announce its verdict in accordance with the law and Constitution,” Justice Khosa remarked.

Meanwhile, Bilawal, when asked to comment on the launch of Operation Raddul Fasaad before the completion of Operation Zarb-e-Azb, said, “We cannot be successful in any counterterrorism efforts until the National Action Plan (NAP) is fully implemented.”

In response to the continuing terror wave, Pakistan Army earlier last week launched ‘Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad’ across the country. “Operation aims at indiscriminately eliminating residual threats of terrorism, consolidating gains of operations made thus far, and further ensuring the security of the borders,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.