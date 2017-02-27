Apex body approves more joint operations

—Senior officials order fool proof security for all worship places

–Punjab govt likely to enhance cooperation with other provinces

The Provincial Apex Committee – under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif – on Sunday overviewed in detail all the ongoing counter-terrorism operations by civil and military law enforcement agencies, according to an official press release issued here.

National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua, Minister for Counter Terrorism Muhammad Ayub Khan Gadhi, Lahore Corps Commander Lt General Sadiq Ali, Rangers Director General Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat, 10 Division General Officer Commanding Major General Sardar Tariq Aman, and other high civil and military officers also took part in the meeting.

The apex committee resolved to root out militancy, terrorism, extremism and sectarianism and expressed great satisfaction on the ongoing Radd-ul-Fasaad security operation against terrorists, their facilitators and financial supporters. The meeting decided to expand the scope of joint operations of the Rangers, CTD and police and agreed to speedily increase activities against terrorists under the new offensive.

During the meeting, it was also decided to give foolproof security to mosques, Imambargahs and other places of worship across the province. The committee resolved to take indiscriminate action against terrorists and their facilitators, eliminate the mindset of militancy, extremism, and fundamentalism with full force and to root out the networks of terrorists and their facilitators.

The need to enhance cooperation with other provinces was also stressed in the meeting. Chairing the meeting, the chief minister said that they would not let the terrorists and their facilitators become successful in their evil intentions. He said that the brave and patriotic Pakistanis were determined to eliminate terrorism from their soil.

“Our collective efforts would defeat conspiracies of our enemies,” he said, adding that the abode for the terrorists and their facilitators was hell and they have to face consequences of their evil designs not only in this world but in the world hereafter. He said that the civil and the military leadership was moving forward against terrorism with complete unity and we are on the same page in this war against terrorism.

The chief minister said that this war against terrorism would continue till elimination of the last terrorist. Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed, Inspector General Police Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera, Interior Secretary Azam Sulaiman were also present in the meeting.