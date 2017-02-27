After anti-Trump protests, president’s fans organise their own rallies

Supporters of US President Donald Trump are holding rallies in towns and cities across the country on Monday, partly as a rebuttal to waves of anti-Trump protests that have taken place since the Republican’s election last November.

Trump is not scheduled to appear at any of this week’s rallies, which are being held in cities small and large, from coast to coast. The venues range from a park in the small town of Gravette, Arkansas, to the plaza outside the Georgia State Capitol building in downtown Atlanta.

Some of the rally organisers came out of the Tea Party movement, a large informal network of anti-establishment conservatives that has become an increasingly powerful force in Republican politics since its beginnings in 2009.

A group called Main Street Patriots said it helped organise so-called Spirit of America rallies in at least 33 of the 50 states, both on Monday and Saturday.

“Unlike those protesting against President Trump’s vision, we are a diverse coalition that is the heart and soul of America that wants our nation to fulfil our potential, as the greatest nation on God’s green earth!” organisers wrote on the group’s website.

“Blue-collar voters helped propel President Trump to victory and these rallies will help provide those forgotten voices with a mechanism so they can be heard,” they said.

Raucous rallies, often filling sports arenas, became a hallmark of Trump’s 17-month presidential campaign, in contrast with lower-key events staged by his main rival, Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party’s candidate.

Last weekend, Trump rekindled that campaign energy for the first time since his election in a characteristically freewheeling rally in Melbourne, Florida.

But Trump’s crowds have rarely regrouped since November’s election, while large protests by people who opposed Trump’s policies, particularly his crackdown on immigration, have become a frequent occurrence in the country’s cities.

Among the biggest was the Women’s March on Washington on Jan 21, where attendance far exceeded the crowds who attended Trump’s inauguration the previous day.