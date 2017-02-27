Afridi relishes lunch with expat labourers

After the successful release of Pakistani prisoners detained in Dubai, star all-rounder and former captain Shahid Afridi could not refrain from exhibiting his love for the expat workers in UAE.

He personally visited a construction site and enjoyed lunch with them who were highly honoured by his presence.

In January, Afridi’s charity organisation Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) had signed a treaty with authorities in the United Arab Emirates for the release of troubled Pakistani prisoners.

Star cricketer tweeted: “By grace of Allah we are facilitating release of 30 prisoners for now, more will be released in coming days.”

He also thanked Dubai police and authorities for the support, adding that SAF will continue to work for troubled Pakistanis.

SAF is a non-profit organisation founded in March 2014 by Shahid Afridi which aims to provide healthcare, education and sports facilities in Pakistan and around the world.

The foundation has initiated many projects, including a hospital in Kohat, water wells and hand pumps project in Sindh and KP, supporting schools, scholarships for students, raising funds for other hospitals and many other projects.