Accountability court rejects Langove’s application in mega scam

An accountability court on Monday rejected the application filed by former adviser on finance Khalid Langove seeking exemption from appearance before the court on medical grounds.

When Langove’s counsel informed Judge Abdul Majeed Nasar that his client was unable to make an appearance due to his ailing condition, he rejected his application and adjourned the hearing till March 6.

Langove is in the National Accountability Bureau’s custody in the Mushtaq Raisani corruption case.

In May, NAB had conducted a raid at the residence of former finance secretary Balochistan, Mushtaq Raisani, and recovered bags full of foreign and local currencies.

After the corruption case came forward, Khalid Langove had tendered resignation from the post of adviser to the chief minister of finance.

The court also directed for provision of copies of NAB’s reference against three accused including Mir Khalid Langove, Mushtaq Raisani and Suhail Majeed in the corruption scandal.

A few days earlier, NAB filed references against six accused in connection with Balochistan mega corruption scandal.