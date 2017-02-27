89 suspects including Afghans arrested during security crackdown in Punjab

LAHORE: Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad is in full swing making successful progress as check posts jointly manned by paratroopers, police and soldiers of Pakistan Army have been established on Motorway M-1 and M-2.

Security forces arrested a miscreant who stole wireless frequency from Lahore’s Hall Road. 12 wireless sets have also been recovered from his possession.

Another six suspected people have been rounded up from raids on Lyton Road.

As many as 19 people were nailed in Chiniot for possessing illegal weapons and violating Tenancy Act.

In Kasur, 52 suspects including 15 Afghan nationals were taken into custody during an overnight police operation.

In Khanpur, police recovered huge cache of firearms and arrested seven people in overnight raids.

Meantime, three Afghan nationals were rounded up during a security check of a bus in Kabirwala. The bus was on way to Multan from Sialkot.

In Jhelum, at least seven people were apprehended during a search operation conducted in the city area of Civil Lines. During the operation, as many as 109 people were identified with biometric system.