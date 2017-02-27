80 per cent of KP development schemes to be completed under new ADP

Khyber Pakhtukhwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Monday said that only 20 per cent of new development schemes would be included in next Annul Development Program (ADP), while 80 per cent of on-going ones would be completed under the program by next year.

Presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat to review mid-term progress on ADP 2016-17, he directed provision of full funds to all departments for the development schemes and asked departments to utilise these funds on schemes of their own priority.

He told the departments that the government would suggest development schemes for next ADP and the departments would only review those schemes.

The CM further directed the departments to conduct bidding on agreed amount for hiring of consultants for new schemes.

He directed all departments to finalise the amount to be spent on ongoing development schemes by March 31 and directed the return of non-utilised funds in first week of April.

The chief minister directed department of P&D to hold meeting with all provincial departments for attracting foreign investors especially Chinese companies.

He also directed the executing body to complete work on parking plaza in Civil Secretariat besides early completion of Judicial Complexes in Swat, Nowshera and Hari Pur.

The CM also directed computerisation of land record and directed Department of Minerals to take measures to stop illegal mining of mineral resources.

He directed to shift the bus terminal from city to Chamkani area and build CPEC Tower on the vacated land.

The meeting was attended by Senior Ministers Sikandar Sherpao, Shehram Taraqai, Inayatullah, Provincial Ministers Muzaffar Sayed, Shah Farman and Muhammad Atif and Adviser to Chief Minister Akbar Ayub, MPA Mian Khaliq ur Rehman, Chief Secretary Abid Saeed and officials of all provincial departments.

Earlier, the representatives of all KP departments gave a detailed presentation on progress on on-going schemes under ADP 2016-17.