7 killed in Sri Lanka prison bus shooting 

COLOMBO:At least seven people were killed when gunmen in Sri Lanka opened fire on a prison bus outside Colombo.

Police said five inmates and two guards died in the attack near the town of Kalutara. Nine others are in hospital.

The bus was transporting a prominent underworld suspect and other prisoners to court.

Police say the shooting resulted from a feud between two gangs. The gunmen escaped after spraying the bus with bullets.

Among those killed was Aruna Udayashantha, alias Samayan, who police say was a major underworld figure.