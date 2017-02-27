5-day anti-polio drive to kick-off on Mar 6 in Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Talat Gondal on Monday said a five-day anti-polio drive will commence in the entire district from March 6.

During the campaign, 1951 polio teams will go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 829,890 children less than five years of age.

He said staff deployed for the campaign has been issued special instructions and informed that no negligence would be tolerated.

He said that 1951 mobile teams have been constituted for door-to-door vaccination of the children. 204 mobile teams, 448 area in-charges and 287 medical officers and allied hospitals and tehsil headquarters hospitals would participate in the campaign so that their children could be vaccinated in nearby areas. He said sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and that the authorities will leave no stone unturned in efforts to make the campaign a success.

The Health Department officials have been directed to remain vigilant particularly in those areas where polio-virus was found during the last campaign, he added.

The DC urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society.

He said special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children are registered, adding that special arrangements have also been made to cover Cantonment Board areas of Rawalpindi.